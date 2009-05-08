advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

48. Jimmy Lovine

By Ellen McGirt1 minute Read

In music, all roads lead to–and from–Jimmy Iovine. The resurrection of the New Kids on the Block. The exclusive Best Buy deal for Guns N’ Roses. MySpace’s music venture. Dr. Dre’s high-tech headphones. Iovine had a hand in all these projects–and he’s still thinking big, bold, and increasingly multimedia. “We just built a television studio across the street from Interscope,” he says. “It’s a performance-nightclub facility where we’ll create new content every day.” — by Ellen McGirt

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life