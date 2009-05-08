48. Jimmy Lovine

In music, all roads lead to–and from–Jimmy Iovine. The resurrection of the New Kids on the Block. The exclusive Best Buy deal for Guns N’ Roses. MySpace’s music venture. Dr. Dre’s high-tech headphones. Iovine had a hand in all these projects–and he’s still thinking big, bold, and increasingly multimedia. “We just built a television studio across the street from Interscope,” he says. “It’s a performance-nightclub facility where we’ll create new content every day.” — by Ellen McGirt