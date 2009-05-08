74. Gary Hustwit

Gary Hustwit’s new film, Objectified, got everyone’s attention at this year’s South by Southwest festival. So did the fact that he lost his iPhone at the premiere–a delicious irony for a man obsessed by design and consumerism. Objectified veers from musical montages of Ikea, Target, and Japanese retailer Muji to Tim Brown of Ideo and Karim Rashid pondering sustainability. Hustwit, 44, has clocked 20 years in DIY media, from band documentaries (Wilco) and an indie-record label to about 40 films that his company, Plexifilm, has released with no corporate backers. Just out: the first-ever authorized DVD release of Andy Warhol’s films. — by Anya Kamenetz
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens