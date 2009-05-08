75. Sam Houser

Critics may decry Sam Houser’s “brutally violent” and “sexually explicit” world in Grand Theft Auto, but there’s no denying his genius. He took control of GTA III in 2001 and turned the already-popular series into a stunning 3-D playground, where gamers can go anywhere and talk to anyone–all while punching and shooting and driving through windows. These days, Houser, 37, is promoting other titles, such as Max Payne 3. But GTA still rules: Its most recent title sold a record 6 million copies in its first week. — by Dan Macsai