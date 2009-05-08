66. Bonnie Hammer

“We’re escapism,” Bonnie Hammer told The New York Times last year. Which might explain why the USA Network’s ratings have soared under her watch–its 2008 prime-time viewership was the largest ever for any basic-cable channel–and her products contributed more than $1 billion to NBC Universal’s profits last year. Hammer, 58, has a rep as a terrific programmer–Monk and Battlestar Galactica blossomed under her–and NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker recently put her in charge of a new production studio. In July, she’ll embark on another reinvention, turning the 17-year-old SciFi Channel into “Syfy.” She plans to extend the brand’s reach to online games and grow its audience. Her target: lovers of fantasy. — by Zachary Wilson
