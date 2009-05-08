advertisement
66. Bonnie Hammer

By Zachary Wilson1 minute Read

“We’re escapism,” Bonnie Hammer told The New York Times last year. Which might explain why the USA Network’s ratings have soared under her watch–its 2008 prime-time viewership was the largest ever for any basic-cable channel–and her products contributed more than $1 billion to NBC Universal’s profits last year. Hammer, 58, has a rep as a terrific programmer–Monk and Battlestar Galactica blossomed under her–and NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker recently put her in charge of a new production studio. In July, she’ll embark on another reinvention, turning the 17-year-old SciFi Channel into “Syfy.” She plans to extend the brand’s reach to online games and grow its audience. Her target: lovers of fantasy. — by Zachary Wilson

