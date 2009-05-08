39. Greg Hahn

For Greg Hahn, a self-described eavesdropping addict, being nosy isn’t just a hobby. It’s the weapon that has allowed the master copywriter to consistently lend human voices and emotions to huge corporations such as Citigroup (the “Live Richly” campaign for Citibank), eBay (the “It” ads), and Mars (the “Caramel Stretch” campaign for Milky Way). But Hahn’s most lyrical branding effort involved no words at all. For client HBO, he and his team conceived an elaborate digital diorama of a New York apartment building. With only visuals to tell the story, 12 interwoven plotlines unfolded online–and were projected onto the side of a Lower East Side building–in real-time. It drew more than 1.2 million viewers and won numerous awards last year. Its name, fittingly for Hahn, was “HBO Voyeur.” — by Danielle Sacks
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens