97. Richard Gelfond

When Richard Gelfond and then co-CEO (now chairman) Bradley Wechsler acquired Imax in 1994, it was a museum-movie staple. Then they asked to see the classic 2001: A Space Odyssey on an Imax screen, and, recalls 53-year-old Gelfond, “We both came out saying, ‘We have to figure out a way to do that!’ It was definitely an ‘aha’ moment.” Now the technology has caught up with the idea. Imax has more than 350 screens in 42 countries. And audiences love it–the 3-D Imax version of Monsters vs. Aliens accounted for almost 10% of its box office on less than 2% of the screens in the first two weeks. With ideas like live action and in-theater gaming rolling around, Imax is poised to claim more market share. — by Zachary Wilson
