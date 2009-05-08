8. Michele Ganeless

First came South Park, then The Daily Show and its Colbert spin-off. Now Michele Ganeless, 44, is expanding into digital territory. So far, Comedy Central has launched Web sites for all its shows as well as stand-alone sites such as Jokes.com, the largest Internet archive of stand-up videos, plus ringtones and videos from Sarah Silverman, Carlos Mencia, and Dane Cook. The goal: “to make sure our content is everywhere our viewers are. We want everything to be accessible, sortable, and sharable.” — by Abha Bhattarai
