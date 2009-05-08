advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

88. Karin Fong

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Under Karin Fong’s leadership, Imaginary Forces, best known for its innovative movie titles, has expanded into new territory: commercial work for companies such as Microsoft, Pepsi, and Target, and design experiences for architectural spaces like the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the redesigned Lincoln Center. “Our essence is in film-title work,” says Fong.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life