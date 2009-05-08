advertisement
61. Nora Ephron

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

Nora Ephron, who is partly responsible for the rise of the chick flick and Meg Ryan’s career (Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail), is going for cross-generational appeal with Julie and Julia, out in August. Starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child and Amy Adams as Julia Powell, a thirtyish Brooklynite who aims to re-create all of Child’s 524 Art of French Cooking dishes in a year, it’s the first feature film based on a blog (Powell’s). If it does well, beware LOLCats: The Musical. We’d forgive that as we have Ephron’s other transgressions, because her films have grossed nearly $1 billion and she’s such a warm, witty observer of the human–and especially the female–condition. — by Anya Kamenetz

