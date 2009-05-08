61. Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron, who is partly responsible for the rise of the chick flick and Meg Ryan’s career (Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail), is going for cross-generational appeal with Julie and Julia, out in August. Starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child and Amy Adams as Julia Powell, a thirtyish Brooklynite who aims to re-create all of Child’s 524 Art of French Cooking dishes in a year, it’s the first feature film based on a blog (Powell’s). If it does well, beware LOLCats: The Musical. We’d forgive that as we have Ephron’s other transgressions, because her films have grossed nearly $1 billion and she’s such a warm, witty observer of the human–and especially the female–condition. — by Anya Kamenetz