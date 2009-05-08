50. Lisa Ellis

The music industry’s business model “is clearly and completely broken,” says Lisa Ellis. “Changing it from the inside, like so many smart people have tried to do, is impossible.” So in December, after huge success branding such artists as John Legend and Beyoncé, Ellis left Sony Label Music Group to become an entrepreneur and partner in two funds at Fireman Capital, the venture firm run by Reebok founder Paul Fireman. At the firm, she has already launched Karnaval House Music, with Wyclef Jean. They plan to use multiplatform distribution to introduce new artists and new work–music and film–from Wyclef. Says Ellis: “You can’t be truly nimble these days in a corporate environment.” — by Ellen McGirt