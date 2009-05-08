advertisement
27. Brenda Dietrich

By Zachary Wilson

“Mathematics,” says Brenda L. Dietrich, 49, “is not mechanical. You’re finding how things look different on the surface and then seeing what they have in common underneath.” Her team at IBM studies behind-the-scenes processes in business–from manufacturing scheduling to logistics to resource management–to apply advanced mathematics to increase efficiency. One project: yield improvement in semiconductor manufacturing. — by Zachary Wilson

