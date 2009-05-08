64. Bart Decrem

Three days after its release last July, Tap Tap Revenge–an iPhone game that’s basically Dance Dance Revolution except that you tap your fingers to a song rather than dance to it–shot to No. 1 among free game downloads on iTunes. It was testimony to the appeal of playing along to bands such as Coldplay and Dave Matthews Band. Within a week, artists were reaching out to Tapulous, the game’s developer. Because fans can click through to purchase music from iTunes, CEO Bart Decrem notes, the retail ripple is quantifiable–for instance, 50,000 players headed to iTunes to check out Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” in October. Decrem has partnered with labels (EMI) as well as individual acts (Christmas With Weezer, anyone?) to create band-branded apps. — by Kate Rockwood
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens