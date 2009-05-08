20. Dawn Danby

Dawn Danby pops upover a Skype connection on the screen of my computer, holding up her laptop to the camera mounted in another. The machine in her hands shows a screen shot of Ecotect, a building-design program that represents the type of sustainability software she’s helping develop for Autodesk in California. To make the exchange even trippier, the screen shot shows a 3-D model of buildings that very much resemble the skyscrapers just outside my window in downtown Manhattan, with a rainbow-colored river moving around and through them, representing the flow of solar energy.