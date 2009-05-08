82. Michael Cronan

What’s in a name? Everything, if you’re the founders of the Berkeley, California, graphic-design agency that has christened products like TiVo and Amazon’s Kindle. “Your name and logo should be your hardest-working employees,” Michael Cronan says. He and Karin Hibma have helped brand more than 300 clients. Among their best names: a charity called Children’s Health Environmental Coalition that became “Healthy Child Healthy World” in early 2007. Two years later, donations are up 700%. — by Dan Macsai