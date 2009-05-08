advertisement
52. Kyle Cooper

By Jennifer Vilaga1 minute Read

“My job is to make people in the theater feel like they don’t want to be anywhere else,” says Kyle Cooper. He means from the beginning of a film to its very end: His specialty is the opening and closing credits. His fantasias include the immersion into a serial killer’s mind in Seven, the symbolic web title sequences in the Spider-Man movies, and Tom Cruise’s hip-hop spoof at the end of Tropic Thunder. Cooper’s talent is such that he’s now being tasked not just with a film’s start and finish but also its middle: Julie Taymor gave him responsibility for all the visual effects in her version of The Tempest, out this year. — by Jennifer Vilaga

