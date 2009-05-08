32. Lee Clow

English teachers hate Lee Clow. In 1997, Clow, then chief creative officer at Chiat\Day, got an urgent call from Steve Jobs, who had just returned as CEO of Apple. Since Jobs’s ouster more than a decade earlier, Apple had devolved into a glorified typewriter maker on the brink of irrelevance. Now restored to his rightful place atop the company, Jobs once again needed Clow, his advertising henchman since the early 1980s, to dream up a campaign to announce that Apple was back. Never mind that Jobs had yet to develop a new product. He gave Clow one week.