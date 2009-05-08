89. Larry Chen

A bicycle with front-wheel drive seems like a smart idea to us, but it wasn’t until Larry Chen entered the annual International Bicycle Design Competition for the seventh time last year that he finally nabbed the grand prize. His winner: Sunny Day, a compact solar-powered electric bicycle designed for commuters. Its small solar chip pumps the battery for about 25 minutes of ride time and charges it for the eight hours you’re at work. Trained as an aeronautical engineer, Chen, 36, never stops thinking about how to solve the next cycling problem: “When I’m driving, when I’m eating, when I’m showering–I’m always thinking about it.” — by Anne C. Lee