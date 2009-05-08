62. Hussein Chalayan

Fashion designers aren’t new at Puma–as guests. But now Puma has hired Hussein Cha-layan, 38, as its first creative director and bought a major-ity stake in his own business. Known for fusing high tech and high fashion in pieces such as a Swarovski frock studded with LEDs, the two-time British Designer of the Year says he’s looking to Puma’s “access to technology to turn some of the technological dreams into reality.” Will the creator of the self-undressing dress now invent shoes that take themselves off? — by Anne C. Lee