84. Jessica Buttimer

By Denise B. Martin

Jessica Buttimer caught on early to the appeal of “natural” cleaning products. So when Clorox chemists devel-oped some promising eco- friendly formulas, she saw the opportunity to launch the company’s first new brand in 20 years. To answer consumers’ concern about nontoxic cleaners–“Will they work as well as what I’ve got under my sink?”–Buttimer’s team named the line Green Works. An endorsement deal sparked a mini revolt inside the Sierra Club, but Green Works has been a hit for Clorox and for Buttimer, who’s now head of the Green Works business. — by Denise B. Martin

