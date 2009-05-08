90. Thom Beers

Thom Beers is a storyteller, and most of his tales are true. To find them, flip on your TV. At any given hour on any given day, something from Original Productions will be on. Ice Road Truckers, Deadliest Catch, Monster Garage, Verminators–all are his creations. At one point, he had 12 shows on eight networks. His productions usually cost less than $500,000 an hour to produce–a sixth of the price of a typical scripted network show. An ex-actor, Beers does voice-overs for some of his shows, and last year at Comic-Con, he unveiled a graphic novel, Chopper Zombie, which he’s turning into his first feature film. — by Jeff Chu