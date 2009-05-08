The former model has built a distinct brand–and media empire–by presenting herself as the fun, driven mentor to a young, multiethnic, and aspirational female demographic. No idle pretty face, Tyra Banks, 35, has taken a hyperactive hand in creating several reality programs, including America’s Next Top Model and Stylista, and produces those along with her successful daytime talk show. Top Model, now filming its 13th season, is syndicated in 100 countries and has more than 30 international editions. The Tyra Banks Show, which aired its 600th episode this year, regularly bests Oprah Winfrey’s show among 18- to 34-year-olds. — by Kate Rockwood
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens