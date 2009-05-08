advertisement
26. Sheila Bair

By Zachary Wilson1 minute Read

What with subprime mortgages and collateralized-debt obligations, creativity in finance has gotten a bad rap. But Sheila Bair’s combination of foresight, consistency, effective use of resources, and sensible ideas to secure the banking system looks pretty creative–and significant–to us. Plus, her accomplishments at the FDIC prove that stars don’t have to be divas. — by Zachary Wilson

