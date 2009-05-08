18. Susan Athey

As a kid, Susan Athey tagged along when her grandfather sold cattle at auction. “I’d wonder, Why is this how they sell cows?” she recalls. At 38, she’s now Microsoft’s chief economist and a Harvard prof, asking grown-up versions of that question. Athey studies everything from government procurement to online ad sales. “How do you design an auction?” she asks. “How does design affect the health of the platform?” In 2007, she became the first woman to win the Clark Medal, a prestigious economics award. But her goal is less to win prizes than “to help make more efficient markets.” That requires all kinds of research: She recently bought her son a toy train–on eBay. — by Jeff Chu
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens