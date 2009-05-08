58. June Arunga

Like many young students, June Arunga took time off from law school for a road trip. But it was no spring break. Working with a BBC TV film crew, she traveled 5,000 miles from Cairo to Cape Town, documenting a grueling journey that brought her from war zones, mining towns, and refugee camps to Desmond Tutu’s living room. “I wanted to know, Why is Africa so poor?” says the Kenyan, from her current home in Ghana. To visit people displaced after a 30-year war over oil in Sudan, she had to hitch a ride with the relief organization Doctors Without Borders. While she visited with UN peacekeepers, she says, local rebels “threatened to slit my throat and eat my flesh.” At the end of her trip, after praying with Tutu in his living room, she bluntly asked the Nobel Prize winner, “Where have Africans gone wrong?”