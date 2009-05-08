3. Shai Agassi

“How do you run an entire country without oil, with no new science, without government assistance, and in a time frame that’s fast enough to get off oil before we run out of planet?” The answer, 41-year-old Shai Agassi says, is electric cars. He’s not alone in his enthusiasm, but he may well have the most ambitious vision: battery-powered cars made by Renault-Nissan, a network of charging stations, and cell-phone-like pricing schemes.