19. Trish Adams

Hiring boldface fashion designers to do lines for big-box retailers was an innovation born when Trish Adams signed on Mossimo for Target in 2001. Since 2006, she has lured the likes of Proenza Schouler, Luella Bartley, and Behnaz Sarafpour for the Go International cheap-chic lines, which are estimated to pull in $100 million in annual sales. This March, the 26-year Target vet helped launch a new initiative called Designer Collaborations–collections inspired by a designer’s muse. The first: Alexander McQueen’s take on a punkish British rock band, the Duke Spirit. — by Kate Rockwood