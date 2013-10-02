Driving A More Fuel-Efficient Car Will Get Guys More Ladies

In a blow to mid-life crisis sports car buyers everywhere, a new survey of British women finds that expensive, fuel-inefficient cars are actually a total turn-off.

Motors.co.uk, an online car sales hub that polled 2,000 British men and women, found that 48% of men believed more expensive cars made them more attractive to the ladies. A majority of the women, on the other hand, agreed that guys overcompensating with a car were arrogant, and 38% said these drivers were likely dangerous on the road.

There’s actually some scientific evidence (outside the anecdotal stuff) to support the latter point. In a study published earlier this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, University of California, Berkeley, researcher Paul Piff found that drivers of expensive cars were more likely to flout traffic laws than drivers of cheaper models. Out of 274 cars researchers observed, BMW drivers, Piff told the New York Times, were the worst.

So which drivers did the women prefer? According to Motors.co.uk, size (and fuel efficiency) does matter: British women consider drivers of small, eco-friendly cars, like the Prius or Nissan Leaf, as some of the most conscientious and intelligent studs out there.

The survey did not measure how women felt about dudes on bikes, skateboards, or rollerblades, but suffice it to say, those guys can be pretty dreamy, too. Segways? Well, we’re not so sure about those.