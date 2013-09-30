“Breaking Bad” By The Twitter Numbers

It’s no surprise that last night’s much-much-much buzzed-about Breaking Bad finale did not only kill it in the ratings (a whopping 10.3 million viewers), but on Twitter, where it generated a total of 1.24 million tweets, according to SocialGuide. The show has long been a social media darling, particularly on Twitter, where armchair critics have turned commenting on the show’s whiplash-paced drama into something of a sport. But last night’s bid adieu outpaced all previous episodes, thanks to an audience that was augmented by last-minute, binge viewers who got up to speed on the show just so they could tune in to see its end. (Alas, the mania still wasn’t enough to earn the title of Most Tweeted Show Ever. That belongs to last season’s finale of Pretty Little Liars, which generated 1.9 million tweets.)