How The Makers Of “The Summit” Re-Enacted A Mountain Tragedy

Irish movie goers don’t need much in the way of spoiler alerts for The Summit. Ger McDonnell became a national hero on August 1, 2008 as the first Irishman to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Nine people including McConnell died after reaching the top of the Himalaya’s so-called “Savage Mountain.” Two more climbers fell to their deaths during the ascent.

With The Summit, opening this month, director Nick Ryan wanted to invest a documentary with the the kind of pacing, suspense, and character arcs normally reserved for scripted dramas. He defied non-fiction convention by crafting a taut first-act teaser and re-creating Himalayan tragedy in the Swiss Alps.

Ryan sparked to the possibilities of a Rashomon-type narrative after hearing from mountain climber Pat Falvey. “Pat came in and told us about about how the western media had reported the story as if the westerners had almost saved themselves, but very little written about what the Sherpas had done,” says Ryan.

To unravel the riddle of what went wrong at K2, Ryan first interviewed Dutch team leader Wilco van Rooijen, then flew veteran Sherpa guide Pemba Gyalje to Ireland for his side of the story. Gyalje accompanied Falvey and McDonnell on their 2003 conquest of Mount Everest before joining the K2 expedition. “Pemba and Van Rooijen climbed on the same team but there were a lot of points where Pemba’s story and Van Rooijen’s story didn’t match. I realized this was a pretty direct story until suddenly everything explodes and goes off in different directions. That was the flash point for me: ‘Okay, not everything tallies up.”