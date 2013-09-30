Lots Of People DVR’ed “Homeland” Last Night To Watch “Breaking Bad”

In last night’s showdown between the Breaking Bad finale and Homeland premiere, AMC won with 10.3 million viewers. Homeland, meanwhile, took the crown for Showtime’s most time-shifted show, and the network said those numbers will likely increase as the season progresses.

Time-shifted TV, typically defined as playback on DVR, made up 12 and a half hours of Americans’ viewing each month in the second quarter, up an hour from a year ago, according to Nielsen’s Q2 Cross-Platform Report. Watching previously recorded shows is most popular with dramas. Yet even in the day and age of cord cutting, live television remains the most popular way to consume content, with Americans averaging more than 146 hours each month. Though Homeland drew almost 2 million viewers with its premiere, it was clear the cable viewers prioritized Breaking Bad‘s highly anticipated end, instead choosing to DVR Carrie Mathison’s quest to save America from terrorists.