Twitter’s Secret IPO Could Be Made Public This Week

Twitter’s secret IPO could become public this week. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Quartz reports that the company’s S-1 filing , submitted in July and announced earlier this month , could be released to move ahead with plans to begin trading–most likely on the New York Stock Exchange–before Thanksgiving. A number of factors could still delay Twitter’s public debut, including market conditions and a possible shutdown of the U.S. government.

When Twitter’s S-1 filing is made public, it will unveil how much the company plans to raise in its IPO and the cost per share. Currently, it is speculated that the IPO price will be between $28 and $30 a share, putting the valuation at $15 billion to $16 billion. From the looks of it, Twitter is moving at breakneck speed to meet its Thanksgiving deadline. One of Twitter’s priorities in going public is to make the service more mainstream, and the company is looking to redesign the mobile experience in a bid to “appeal to normals.”