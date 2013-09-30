What JJ Abrams Can Learn About “Star Wars” Storytelling From An Ad Agency

In an entertainment era of constant reboots, adaptations, and sequels, fans tend to get protective of the properties they love. Few cinematic sagas inspire the kind of frenzied devotion that Star Wars has, so fans of The Force tend to have their guard up when it comes to the announced sequels, which are set to begin rolling out in 2015. Among those fans are the members of a marketing agency, who decided to take matters into their own hands.





Portland-based agency Sincerely Truman recently kicked off a campaign to restore Star Wars to its 1980s glory days. Its creative team recently launched the website Dear JJ Abrams, and they’re currently trying to get a million online signatures to take to Disney headquarters in California, where they will demand that esteemed hitmaker Abrams heed their advice. Truman also made a video in which to plead their case, though, and it’s actually rather convincing.

While many fans of the original Star Wars are so upset about the prequels that slowly rolled out between 1999 and 2005 that they can’t quite communicate it without resorting to ad hominem attacks, Truman makes solid points. The video is called “4 Rules to Make Star Wars Great Again,” and it uses a variety of different methods to get the message across. From animated ewoks to paper model spaceships, the video explains what settings were most effective (the galactic outdoors!) and what makes for clunky exposition (the Force need not be explained.)

Of course, this being an aggrieved Star Wars missive, the creators had to include a JJ Abrams-like Han Solo shooting Jar Jar Binks in the face.