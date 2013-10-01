Screw It, Just Do It: The Curiously Inspiring Wisdom Of Richard Branson

Perhaps no one better exemplifies this adage than multibillionaire Richard Branson, who has earned his fortune simply by pursuing his personal interests. His has seamlessly transitioned from journalist to record executive to space-travel pioneer–all begun out of his natural curiosity and passion, coupled with a well-honed instinct for turning anything into a business.





As you look through the Virgin Group’s widely varied list of companies, you’ll be struck by the diversity of businesses. It would seem that they all began with Branson, probably in the bath (he speaks frequently about taking baths), simply pondering what he likes to do and how he can make money doing it. Virgin Galactic is a perfect example: Branson wanted to travel to space and figured he wasn’t the only one. Rather than fund the research for consumer space travel entirely out of his own pocket, he created Virgin Galactic; and now, for $200,000 dollars, anyone can purchase a trip into suborbital space (whenever the technology is ready).

So it makes sense that someone would want to capture Branson’s unique style of business in a book. That book is Virgin Rebel: Richard Branson in his Own Words, which collects more than 200 quotes from the legendary entrepreneur on subjects ranging from business and innovation to pop culture. It’s an enlightening collection of quotes directly from the man himself and his books. Have fun with it–he certainly would want it that way.

Playfulness

I think entrepreneurship is our natural state–a big adult word that probably boils down to something much more obvious like playfulness.

—Business Stripped Bare, page 39

Personalities