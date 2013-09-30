JetBlue’s Mint Cabin Will Offer Lie-Flat Seats, Birchbox Kits, And Tapas-Style Bites

For years, JetBlue has cultivated its image by selling the idea that all passengers are treated equally. So it’ll be interesting to see how Mint, a new JetBlue premium cabin section debuting next summer, will integrate with the airline’s coach offerings.

Mint cabins will feature lie-flat seats, custom Birchbox amenity kits, and “tapas-style” menus, USA Today reports. Mint cabins will only be available on transcontinental flights from New York to San Francisco and New York to Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, JetBlue unveiled its business class “suite seat” with a sliding door. It’s also making a point to revamp its coach section over the next year as well, bringing roomier seats, power outlets, and more live TV channels to every passenger. There are also plans to bring self-service snack bars to transcontinental flights, where passengers would be able to get themselves soft drinks and snacks.

“We wanted to make sure our core customer didn’t think we were walking away from them,” JetBlue’s SVP of marketing and commercial strategy Martin St. George told USA Today.

JetBlue is competing with several major carriers who are all targeting the same lucrative demographic of transcontinental fliers who often pay more specifically to access premium or first-class amenities. Starting next year, American will offer lie-flat seats in transcontinental flights featuring both first- and business-class cabins. And United is racing to outfit its premium cabins with lie-flat seats, on-demand entertainment, and fast in-flight Wi-Fi before the end of the year.