Petcube Lets You Maintain A Long-Distance Relationship With Your Pet

Shenzen-based hardware accelerator Haxlr8r has spawned another surefire winner. Petcube is a sleek aluminum box equipped with a camera, sound, and Wi-Fi to enable you to watch, listen to, and talk to your lonely pets (or children, let’s face it) while you are off jet-setting around the world. But wait, there’s also a laser pointer so you can drive your cat nuts back in Palo Alto while closing deals in New York. At the time of this post, Petcube’s Kickstarter project has raised $95,570 of its $100,000 goal, with 36 days to go.