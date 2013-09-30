So You’re An Introvert? Here’s Some Career Advice

A few months ago, we wrote about how to interact with the introverts in your life. But it’s not just social situations from which introverts tend to shrink. There’s also the problem of work. After all, an introvert may not thrive as a door-to-door salesman, a news anchor, or a trial attorney. But according to this infographic from Best Masters, there are many careers (and well-paying ones!) for less social types. Check out the chart to see which job might be good for you. And pick up some tips about how the introverted should prepare for that big job interview. You might even discover an unexpected passion along the way. Medical Records Tech anyone?