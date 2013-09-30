advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ikea Now Sells Solar Panels To U.K. Customers

Ikea Now Sells Solar Panels To U.K. Customers
[Image: Flickr user Pink Dispatcher]
By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, will start selling solar panels to customers at 17 U.K. locations in an attempt to bring more sustainable products to its eco-conscious customers.

Ikea has recently been introducing energy-friendly products like LED bulbs and more efficient appliances. But the solar panels, which come several to a package and start at $9,200, will be on the high end of the Ikea price spectrum. Ikea’s sustainability chief Steve Howard tells the Wall Street Journal the company will try to turn solar panels into a “real business.”

Though sustainability might seem like a counterintuitive business pillar for Ikea, best known for its inexpensive, flat-pack furniture, the company owns several energy-generating wind turbines in Europe and has installed more than 500,000 solar panels on its store and factory roofs. And in June, Co.Exist wrote about a partnership between the Ikea Foundation and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to create inexpensive, build-it-yourself homes with solar panel-equipped roofs.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life