Ikea Now Sells Solar Panels To U.K. Customers

Ikea , the Swedish furniture giant, will start selling solar panels to customers at 17 U.K. locations in an attempt to bring more sustainable products to its eco-conscious customers.

Ikea has recently been introducing energy-friendly products like LED bulbs and more efficient appliances. But the solar panels, which come several to a package and start at $9,200, will be on the high end of the Ikea price spectrum. Ikea’s sustainability chief Steve Howard tells the Wall Street Journal the company will try to turn solar panels into a “real business.”

Though sustainability might seem like a counterintuitive business pillar for Ikea, best known for its inexpensive, flat-pack furniture, the company owns several energy-generating wind turbines in Europe and has installed more than 500,000 solar panels on its store and factory roofs. And in June, Co.Exist wrote about a partnership between the Ikea Foundation and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to create inexpensive, build-it-yourself homes with solar panel-equipped roofs.