Coke Turns A City Square Green, Urges People To Take Off Their Shoes In Latest Campaign

“What if our everyday life was a little less grey?” asks Coca-Cola in its new “Roll Out Happiness” campaign. Launched October 1, the latest installment of the brand’s “Where Will Happiness Strike Next?” effort is a whimsical film about what happened when agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam brought a little grass to a grey urban park.

In the film, shot in the Lithuanian city of Vilnius in August, a Coke-branded turf-laying machine grasses the pavement and trees are installed to encourage city residents to take time out to enjoy the moment.





The idea is true to both the theme of Coca-Cola’s Open Happiness global marketing platform introduced in early 2009 and the brand itself which is all about providing an opportunity to pause and refresh, according to Guy Duncan, global group content director at The Coca-Cola Company.

“It’s an evolution and an extension of ‘Where Will Happiness Strike?’ which began life as a tactic and has since evolved into a philosophy in its own right,” he explains.

The strategy behind “Where Will Happiness Strike?” is to “provoke happiness.” Memorable earlier executions included the St John’s University New York campus “Happiness Machine” dispensing flowers and pizza and the Hug Machine in Singapore where giving someone a squeeze prompted a vending machine to dispense a drink.

In “Roll Out Happiness,” two vending machines placed in the pop-up park instruct visitors: “Take Off Your Shoes to Open Happiness.”