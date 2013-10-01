Is Your To-Do List Actually Just A Productivity-Killing “List Of Shame”?

As I was talking with Any.DO founder and CEO Omer Perchik for an upcoming issue of Fast Company, he said something that helped me understand why such a seemingly simple thing like a to-do list can be so frustrating.

As Omer Perchik, the founder and CEO of to-do app Any.DO, was uncovering why people do–or don’t–stick with a to-do list, he discovered that some people were initally getting into the productivity app but then wouldn’t stick around.

Why? Because they weren’t organizing their tasks across multiple days, and the tasks would become overwhelming.

“A lot of people would put everything under ‘today,'” he says. “Most of them won’t use the app anymore, because it becomes a list of shame. “

And shame, as sociologist-author Brene Brown has told us, tends to stifle people and, we can infer, their to-do lists.

This shows again that the productivity question is actually a psychological one: Perchick, the Any.DO founder, refers to his app as a “life management” app rather than a “task management” one.

But why is it so hard to manage our tasks–and our lives?