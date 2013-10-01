The Paradox Of Doing More

Between trying to survive, lead, and create with multiple simultaneous projects , it’s been a busy year. I am often asked how I manage to keep it together.

“To exist is to change, to change is to mature, to mature is to go on creating oneself endlessly.”

While penning my upcoming book Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability (McGraw-Hill, February 2014) with my friend and Fast Company writer Drake Baer, Drake and I would often talk about managing our time. Many of our conversational themes ended up in the book.

Below is an excerpt from the book that you may find useful in thinking about, managing, and doing meaningful work with your own time.

About a hundred years ago, a French Nobel laureate philosopher was the toast of the English-speaking world: Henri-Louis Bergson. His thoughts reached, affected–and reflected–all corners of Parisian culture of that time, from the stream-of-consciousness novel to impressionist painting. He was a pithy fellow, once quipping that the duty of the philosopher is to make the implicit into the explicit–an emphasis on articulation that we aspire to ourselves.

And as the wise often do, Bergson reevaluated the most fundamental of things–like time itself. For beyond being a great aphorist–his line that the duty of the philosopher is to make the implicit explicit is one of our favorites–he had a profound and unique understanding of the nature of time. He criticizes “clock time” as being tyrannical and imprecise. It might be useful, perhaps, for scientific research, he said, but not for living. Rather, a more precise notion of time is what is best left un-translated as he thought of time as dureé-réelle, which could be translated as, though you may clumsily translate it, as “duration.”

Instead of time being this thing on the wall or on the watch, time is your ongoing, fluid experience, your consciousness.

If we use Bergson’s lens to understand these things, we can then make the conclusion that management of tasks is actually management of time–which is actually management of consciousness.