Ikhana Pop: Meet NASA’s Predator Drone

The first thing NASA wants you to know is that they don’t like The D Word. Minutes after I crossed through the security checkpoint at California’s Edwards Air Force Base and embarked on a long drive past ancient dry lake beds to Dryden Flight Research Center, the agency made it very clear.

NASA’s Kevin Rohrer was giving a talk before my media group, which was visiting the space agency’s unmanned flying vehicle fleet. He told us that although we could use any words we like to discuss unmanned aircraft, “for our purposes today, it’s unmanned aircraft systems please.” About two hours later, we were checking out a Predator, of the same variety and make as those used by the CIA and military in foreign lands…only this one had no weapons, and, well, tracks forest fires instead of terrorists.

The NASA Ikhana is a retrofitted General Atomics Predator B which carries scientific recording data rather than weapons. It’s used primarily for Earth science research and NASA test projects. Meanwhile, Predators are the public’s very definition of “drones”–unmanned aircrafts firing missiles at targets on behalf of intelligence services and the military.

Once you get up close to one, the first thing that strikes you is how massive the Predator is. The Ikhana has a 66-foot wingspan and is 36 feet long. As the slideshow above illustrates, it’s not exactly the size of your average Cessna.

NASA obtained the lone Predator from General Atomics in 2006 and uses it (there’s only one Ikhana UAV) to fly research missions of up to 24 hours in length. These missions are ongoing–the last one wrapped up several months ago.

“We use these for aeronautics and Earth science research missions,” NASA’s Donald Johnson told us. “There are two imaging systems on here; a black-and-white infrared and a full-color camera. At night, I can see the runway through thermal energy. It’s first mission was in 2007 and we used the Ikhana to conduct geolocation of forest fires. Within 10 minutes of us taking flight and collecting data, the U.S. Forest Service had superimposed our information on top of Google Earth overlays to help firefighters.”