96. Andrew Mason

“The accident of my success comes from injecting creativity into normal, sterile situations,” says Andrew Mason. Like clipping coupons. With Groupon, Mason married consumers’ penchant for sales with the business leverage of collective buying to score ridiculously good deals on everything from frozen yogurt to French bistros to teeth whitening. Six million subscribers are offered a new deal on the Web site each day: If a minimum number take the bargain, the coupon is unlocked; if not, it’s gone for good. To foster an insider vibe, the 29-year-old Pittsburgh native and Chicago resident favors local spots over national chains and uses humor writers to describe the daily deals. Launched in November 2008, Mason’s fresh take on bargain hunting was recently valued at $1.35 billion.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens