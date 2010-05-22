95. Jordan Roth

“We want to empower the audience,” Jordan Roth, 34, says of his customers, “and release them to have a different kind of experience than the typical theatergoer.” Roth’s shows–such as the Tony-winning revival of Hair and the rock musical American Idiot (based on the music of Green Day)–invite the audience to dance with the cast onstage during the finale and scrawl messages on the lobby walls. By letting the sun shine on musty Broadway, Hair, on stage for just over a year, has grossed more than $45 million, and American Idiot grossed more than $500,000 in its first five performances alone, making Jujamcyn one of the Great White Way’s great theater companies.

