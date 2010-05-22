94. David Cage

Five years. Eighty actors and stuntmen. Fifteen-hour days. A 2,000-page script. Heavy Rain is not an epic movie but rather one of the most ambitious and intricate video games ever created, and David Cage, 41, is its lead designer, director, and screenwriter, as well as company CEO. (“Enough to fill my day,” he quips.) The Paris-based developer’s third game in 13 years raises the standards for complex characters, cinematic play, and immersive storylines. “I broke pretty much every rule of classic game design and tried to invent new ones,” he says. “If [players] just press buttons and move to the next screen, you’ve failed.” Heavy Rain has sold 1 million copies worldwide since its February release, more than triple the most optimistic estimates.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens