94. David Cage

Five years. Eighty actors and stuntmen. Fifteen-hour days. A 2,000-page script. Heavy Rain is not an epic movie but rather one of the most ambitious and intricate video games ever created, and David Cage, 41, is its lead designer, director, and screenwriter, as well as company CEO. (“Enough to fill my day,” he quips.) The Paris-based developer’s third game in 13 years raises the standards for complex characters, cinematic play, and immersive storylines. “I broke pretty much every rule of classic game design and tried to invent new ones,” he says. “If [players] just press buttons and move to the next screen, you’ve failed.” Heavy Rain has sold 1 million copies worldwide since its February release, more than triple the most optimistic estimates.