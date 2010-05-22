92. Annie Leonard

Where does all our stuff come from and where does it go when we throw it away? Annie Leonard spent 10 years researching this simple question and put her findings into The Story of Stuff, a provocative 20-minute film posted online in 2007 that illustrates how complicit we all are in our planet’s destruction. With stick-figure-style animation and gee-whiz narration by the 45-year-old activist, the film has received more than 10 million hits from 238 countries, been incorporated into environmental studies in classrooms, and turned into a book published in March. Its success has launched follow-up sequels on cap and trade (which Leonard calls a “multitrillion-dollar carbon racket”), bottled water (“about as cool as smoking while pregnant”), and, this summer, electronics.