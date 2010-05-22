90. Boo-Keun Yoon

While most consumers are aware of 3-D technology, less than a third have actually experienced it and even fewer have tried it at home. As the executive in charge of all visual technology at Samsung–which has topped global TV sales for four years running–Boo-Keun Yoon plans to change that. “We’ve eliminated one of the biggest barriers of 3-D TV adoption–lack of content–by rendering 2-D content into 3-D with the push of a button,” says Yoon, 57, who joined Samsung in 1978 as a TV engineer. Through partnerships with Technicolor and DreamWorks, Samsung is exclusively offering the Shrek films in 3-D, and celebrated the global launch of its 3-D TVs and Blu-ray players with a Times Square event featuring appearances by James Cameron and the Black Eyed Peas. “Our goal,” says Yoon, “is to establish that 3-D TV equals Samsung.”