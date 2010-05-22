86. Ben Huh

“The lives of cats are pretty enticing,” deadpans Ben Huh, 32. He would know: The meme mogul runs the 45-blog Cheezburger Network, best known for a site that posts feline photos with misspelled captions (e.g., “Rehab kitteh … has relapse”). “We build communities around content we think people are passionate about,” says the Seattle-based Huh, who is, ironically, allergic to cats. “We involve them, and we make sure they’re having fun.” The sites–wholly populated by user-generated content–cover everything from botched translations (Engrish Funny) to Facebook flubs (Failbook), logging 350 million–plus page views per month. Most remarkably, Huh and his 40-person-strong staff are creating a new site every week–one popular post can seed a whole new blog. Advertisers have followed, driving the network’s annual revenues into the seven figures.
