85. Tavi Gevinson

In the front rows of New York’s spring fashion week sat a self-described “tiny 13-year-old dork” with silver hair and a turban. Tavi Gevinson began her blog, Style Rookie, at age 11, to indulge her obsession with designers Rei Kawakubo, Prada, Herve Leger, and others. Now 14, she has 54,000 daily readers, a who’s who of fashion-world insiders–the ultra-couture Rodarte sisters described her as their muse for their December 2009/January 2010 Target line–and she has written for Harper’s Bazaar. Style Rookie is a collage of runway shots, pics Gevinson takes with her own Canon, and idiosyncratic commentary, including reimagining Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s “Telephone” video with looks from Comme des Garçons, Viktor & Rolf, and Marc Jacobs. “I try to make everything creative because it’s stimulating,” she says. “There is this great Stanley Kubrick quote somewhere about how life is sort of bad and how creating is important because it lets a little light in. Do stop me before I sound too much like one of Annie Hall’s ex-boyfriends.”

Wears batman capes and oversized hats. Scatters black petals on Rei Kawakubo’s doorsteps and serenades her in rap.