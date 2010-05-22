83. Marshall Capps

“I grew up watching the evolution of electronic programming and just fell in love with it,” says Marshall Capps, 29. He followed his father, brother, and sister to Texas Instruments so he could “get physical with hardware.” While playing Nintendo’s Duck Hunt one night, he envisioned writing on a surface too far away for him to touch and realized that TI’s digital-light-processing projection technology could help him do it. On his own, he developed PointBlank technology, which relies on a DLP chip with up to 2 million tiny mirrors. Its primary application: “freeing teachers from a fixed place” by allowing them to write on InFocus LiteBoards with Point-Blank “pens” from across the classroom. The aim, he says, is to give teachers more control.
