82. Mieko Kusano

“We are designing a music experience,” says Mieko Kusano, 40. As the architect of the Sonos multiroom wireless music system, she’s the person most responsible for the luxury product being lauded by fans as seamless and intuitive. “At most companies, you have a group of people designing functions, then the design department that designs the form. At Sonos, I own both,” she says. The company’s latest release, the S5, added remote control via an iPhone or iPod Touch, as well as access to 25,000 Internet radio stations, shows, and podcasts and streaming services such as Pandora and Last.fm. “Without being able to play any song from iTunes, or without Internet radio,” she says, “our product would be useless.”

